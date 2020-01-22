Reducing transportation emissions among Gov. Baker’s plans for Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker stood in front of other lawmakers to address the Commonwealth for about 45 minutes in Boston on Tuesday night.

The governor discussed a number of issues, including his past-year accomplishments and what he plans to do in 2020.

Right off the top, he focused on vaping saying Massachusetts is leading the nation in responding to the sudden illness, injury, and deaths, associated with vaping.

Gov. Baker also talked about climate change. He said in order to go net-zero by 2025, Massachusetts needs to significantly reduce transportation emissions.

He also proposed a new $15-million partnership with vocational schools aimed at giving thousands of people – ‘hands-on’ educational opportunities. Baker hopes this initiative will address a skill gap many companies say is a real issue.

“Adults can take classes during the evening,” Gov. Baker said. “Traditional high school students can take classes after their regular school day. And full-time vocational school students attend as they do now. These Career Technical Institutes will turbocharge our approach to applied learning and industry-specific credentialing.”