Registration for 5K begins Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Registration for the Spirit of Springfield’s Bright Nights 5K road race officially opened Monday.

Back for the first time since 2019, the race gives 500 runners the chance to jog through the light show inside forest park.

Priority registration was given to those who participated in the 2020 virtual 5K, there are 451 spots left.

Registration costs $65 per runner and gets you entry to the race, a long-sleeved athletic shirt, a ticket to enjoy Bright Nights at Forest Park in the comfort of a car, and a post-race soup supper. Those interested in registering can do so at the Bright Nights website.

Race day is scheduled for November 29!

