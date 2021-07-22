Registration for VaxMillions giveaway closes Thursday night

(WWLP) – If you haven’t signed up for Monday’s VaxMillions giveaway, Thursday is the last day!

Registration closes at 11:59 p.m., Thursday night for the drawing on July 26, and drawings will continue every Monday through August 23. There will be five drawings for $1 million. Residents over the age of 12, who received their full vaccination in Massachusetts, are eligible to enter.

Those under 18 will be entering to win a $300,000 scholarship. You must be fully vaccinated to enter, and registration closes four days prior to each drawing.

Winners will be announced each Thursday.