Registry of Motor Vehicles resumes some service options

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles on Monday resumed offering some services that had been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-one locations statewide will offer appointments for in-person vehicle and driver services, walk-in visits, and business-to-business transactions, which includes bulk transactions for auto dealers and insurance agents, the agency said in a prior statement.

Also, the Attleboro location will open for in-person services by appointment.

Walk-in services will be available at Braintree, Brockton, Danvers, Easthampton, Greenfield, Fall River, Haverhill, Boston (Haymarket), Lawrence, Leominster, Milford, New Bedford, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Revere, Springfield, Yarmouth, Taunton, Watertown, Wilmington, and Worcester.

The agency still recommends scheduling an appointment, and customers without appointments may have to either wait until assistance can be offered or return to a center on another date.

Also starting Monday, dropoff services which temporarily replaced business-to-business in-person services during the pandemic state of emergency will no longer be available.

Face coverings are required at the Boston, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Easthampton, and Watertown locations because they are located within municipalities that currently have indoor mask mandates in place.