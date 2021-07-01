Remembrance held for retired trooper, Air Force veteran killed in ‘hate crime’

(WWLP) – In the eastern part of the state, the town of Winthrop coming together to honor the man and woman killed there in a shooting rampage last weekend.

Retired Massachusetts State Trooper David Green and Air Force Veteran Ramona Cooper were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire after crashing a stolen box truck Saturday. Thursday night, community members united together to remember them.

NBC Boston also reported that security was high at Thursday’s remembrance. This as officials say Green and Cooper’s deaths are being investigated as a hate crime. According to the Suffolk County DA, the gunman had made “some troubling white supremacist rhetoric” that targeted Black and Jewish people.