STOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With hot weather coming during National Electrical Safety Month, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey reminded Massachusetts residents that air conditioners and appliances should be plugged directly into wall outlets, not extension cords or power strips.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Fire Services, electrical fires are the second-leading cause of fire deaths and the third-leading type of residential fires overall in Massachusetts, the Marshal said.

Protect yourself and your family by following these safety tips at home: