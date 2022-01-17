Reminder: Property tax abatement deadlines looming

BOSTON (WWLP) – Homeowners looking to reduce their property tax bill have only a few weeks left to apply for an abatement.

According to Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, February 1st is the deadline for 3rd quarter property tax payments in more than 80% of the cities and towns in Massachusetts, and the last day to file for an abatement in those communities. Applications are available at assessor’s office for your city or town.

Many homeowners across the state saw an increase in property taxes as a result of property reassessments done by municipalities. Homeowners who think the assessment is inaccurate can apply for an abatement. If the abatement is denied, appeals can be made to the State Appellate Tax Board.

More information is available on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website, or call the Citizen’s Information Service at 1-800-392-6090.