Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is reminding communities in western Massachusetts that a number of reservoir areas in Russell, Blandford, and Granville are closed to the public as they provide drinking water to the greater Springfield area.

While the hot weather may have some looking for a dip in the pond, the Cobble Mountain and Borden Brook Reservoirs provide drinking water to more than 200,000 people.

Light recreation like walking or bike riding in those areas can cause harmful particles and bacteria into the water.