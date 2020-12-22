Reminders for traveling during the holiday in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reminding the public to plan ahead for the holiday season and be aware of the public amenities on trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, travelers should pack essential items, face coverings, and, if visiting specific states, quarantine for 14 days before returning to Massachusetts.

“As per the CDC’s strong recommendation, we are asking people not to travel during these next few weeks of the holiday season because of Covid-19,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will extend its hours:

On December 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m and on December 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Closed on December 24 and 25, January 1 and will resume operations on Monday, January 4.

Deployed during the morning of December 31.

The Sumner Tunnel swing lane continues to remain suspended until further notice.

No work outside fixed work zones:

December 24 and 28 at 5:00 a.m.

December 31st until January 3rd, at 5:00 a.m.

The Commuter Rail will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday, Christmas Day, December 25.

There will be no bus diversion on Christmas day and the following weekend, December 26 and 27, except between West Gloucester and Rockport station on the Rockport Line.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles will be closed on December 25 and January 1.

Customer service centers that have been open during the pandemic will reopen by appointment only on December 28 and January 4.

AAA members can visit any AAA location by appointment for some Registry transactions and more than 40 Registry transactions can be done online at: www.mass.gov/RMV.

Logan Airport travelers should know:

Should be aware the Commonwealth is asking visitors to fill out an online travel form, to self-quarantine for 14 days, or produce a negative coronavirus test. The online form and more information can be found at www.mass.gov/forms/massachusetts-travel-form.

Coronavirus tests are available at Logan Airport’s Terminal E Arrivals area. Those interested can make an appointment at www.xprescheck.com.

For more information visit: www.mbta.com/holidays or download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app.