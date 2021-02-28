Renumbering project begins on I-84

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Since last fall, Massachusetts exit numbers have been changing, and

a couple of western Massachusetts highways have already seen the changeover.

Renumbering started Sunday on I-84, the interstate runs through Sturbridge and Hartford. The renumbering project on the pike has already been completed.

Signs are being swapped out to match the mile marker, rather than going in sequential order.

This project is federally mandated, so if Massachusetts doesn’t do it soon, the state could lose out on federal funds.

“I think if you skip a number because of the mile markers, people are going to get confused, get lost it’s too bad you can’t put that federal funding to something else,” Jane Reid from Agawam told 22News.

Renumbering on 391 will not be happening. Massachusetts is one of the last three states to do the renumbering project.