Reopening Massachusetts: Step Two in Phase II reopening begins Monday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The next part of Phase 2 of the states reopening plan goes into effect Monday.

Before businesses can operate again, they must meet all safety measures including a pandemic control plan and certification. A lot of restaurants have been serving customers through outdoor dining. Now, they can let people eat inside with certain restrictions.

Tables must be set six feet apart and you cannot have more than six people in your party. Other businesses can also resume starting Monday inclusing close contact personal services like nail and skin care, massage therapy, tattoo parlors, and even personal training.

Offices can also increase their capacity up to 50 percent. Retail dressing rooms can be used, but you have to make an appointment first.

The rate of COVID-19 cases continues to show we are making progress. As of June 17, weekly data shows that over 88,000 Massachusetts patients have been released from isolation, meaning they are considered to have recovered from the virus.