AP source: Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager

FILE— In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks about the dismissal of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, during a news conference before the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Cora was fired by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport’s sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Alex Cora is reportedly back as the manager for the Boston Red Sox.

MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman posted the news on Twitter Friday morning.

Breaking: Alex Cora is back as Red Sox manager — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2020

Cora and the Red Sox decided to “mutually part ways” in January amid a sign-stealing scandal that rocked the MLB.

Cora was the bench coach for the 2017 Houston Astros team that was found to have stolen signs on their way to a World Series title. The Red Sox were under investigation for stealing signs in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the World Series.

