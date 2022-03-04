BOSTON (SHNS) – More than half of the Massachusetts workers who collectively received $2.3 billion in overpaid unemployment benefits during the pandemic stand on the lowest rung of the income ladder, according to newly released state data, prompting top lawmakers to caution that pursuing repayment would amount to “chasing pennies with dollars.”

In a report filed this week, the Baker administration estimated there are roughly 352,000 outstanding cases of workers who received more money in joblessness aid than they should have between March 8, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2022.

The analysis, which was provided to the News Service by the Labor Committee’s chairs, sheds light on the overpayment thicket that has created headaches on Beacon Hill and for hundreds of thousands of workers.

It also lands as the Baker administration awaits word on whether U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will grant Massachusetts permission to forgive all overpaid dollars that flowed through federal programs.

Strain on the state’s unemployment system skyrocketed during the pandemic as government-ordered business closures and rapid changes in public behavior led to widespread layoffs.

In 2019, before COVID-19 hit, the Department of Unemployment Assistance paid $1.4 billion in benefits to about 400,000 people. That jumped to $21 billion in benefits for almost 2.25 million claimants in 2020 and another $12 billion in benefits to more than 1.7 million claimants in 2021.

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said in its new report that about $2.3 billion of those recent payments were made in an erroneous amount and remain unresolved. In many cases, workers received overpayments through no fault of their own, often as a result of changing guidance from the federal government.

Baker administration officials broke down the pool of overpayments into two categories: about $681 million went out to roughly 201,000 regular unemployment insurance claimants, while another $1.65 billion flowed to 151,000 recipients of the expanded eligibility Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA program and related supplements.

More than 65,000 of the regular UI claimants and 138,000 of PUA claimants, collectively representing roughly 57 percent of all Bay Staters with outstanding overpaid unemployment benefits, had approximate incomes between $0 and $27,800, according to the administration’s data.

On the other end of the spectrum, more than 15 percent of Massachusetts claimants who received unemployment benefit overpayments had earnings greater than $88,920, the highest of nine levels outlined in the report.

About 15 percent of overpayment recipients had earnings between $27,872 and $52,000, and the remaining 11.6 percent had earnings between $52,001 and $88,920, the Baker administration estimated.

For Labor Committee Chairs Rep. Josh Cutler of Duxbury and Sen. Patricia Jehlen of Somerville, that disproportionate impact on low-income earners was “glaring.”

Cutler and Jehlen in a joint statement called Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta’s application for a blanket waiver to forgive residents from repaying any non-fraudulent overpayments made through federal programs a “welcome step.”

“As Secretary Acosta correctly observed, the waiver review process is laborious and frustrating and can create obstacles, particularly for communities hardest hit by the pandemic,” the pair of Democrats said. “This logic applies equally to state and federal overpayment collections.”

A significant majority of the overpaid dollars, about $1.95 billion, came from the federal government rather than from state coffers.

So far, the Baker administration said in its report, the state has recovered about $221 million from about 63,000 claimants.

Any worker can request an individual waiver from obligation to repay excessive unemployment dollars, and DUA can award that relief in no-fault cases if the individual has income less than their expenses, used the additional funding to cover non-typical expenses such as debts, or gave up other sources of aid because they received joblessness aid.

The administration expects that it will recover about 12 percent of overpaid funds if current trends hold, excluding cases involving identity verification issues. Doing so would incur costs of roughly $50 per individual request for a waiver and $150 for each worker who appeals a denied waiver, which could add up to a sizable price tag if many of the hundreds of thousands of claimants seek relief.

Acosta cautioned in her letter to the federal government that reviewing each overpayment on a case-by-case basis would be “laborious” for the state office, and Cutler and Jehlen additionally warned that the benefits of pursuing repayments would not be worth the drawbacks.

“Measuring the additional costs of collection against a low expected recovery rate raises concerns that we are chasing pennies with dollars,” Cutler and Jehlen said. “Enforcement efforts should be focused on fraudulent cases, not repayments from individuals who would otherwise be eligible for a waiver.”

State labor officials said a sizable chunk of the outstanding cases — 72 percent of regular UI overpayments and nearly 31 percent of PUA overpayments — involve claimants with identity verification issues, which are “likely tied to fraudulent claims.”

The federal government still has not answered whether it will fulfill the Baker administration’s request to issue a blanket waiver for overpaid benefits through the PUA, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) programs.

Acosta said this week that she believes officials in Washington “want to work with us” to resolve the issue.