BOSTON (WWLP) – The Juvenile Justice Policy and Data (JJPAD) Board’s latest report found a reduction of youth in the Massachusetts’ juvenile justice system, but work still needs to be done to reduce the number of youth going through the system, particularly Black and Latino youth who are still over-represented.

“This is news to be celebrated, and it’s a testament to the hard work of so many. At the same time, we must continue to focus on areas where we can improve,” said Maria Mossaides, Director of the Office of the Child Advocate and Chair of the JJPAD Board. “We know court involvement is often not the best way to address adolescent misbehavior, mental health concerns or the impact of trauma on a child, and so we must increase our efforts to divert more youth from the justice system earlier in the process. Increased use of diversion can also help address the persistent racial and ethnic disparities we see in our juvenile justice system.”

The following are key findings from the JJPAD Board’s 2021 Annual Report:

Between FY20 and FY21, the amount of arrests were reduced by 15% and first-time commitments to the Department of Youth services dropped by 40%. More changes in juvenile arrests are represented below:

Courtesy State of Massachusetts

83% of the cases in the juvenile justice system were dismissed before a settled decision.

Courtesy State of Massachusetts

The main cases that appeared in the juvenile justice system were for misdemeanors and lower-level offenses.

The JJPAD board estimated an escalation in diversion throughout the system during the past five year duration, but seek to divert extra youth.

Youth of color is expected to benefit from diversionary efforts, Black youth counts for 10% and Latino counts for 18% of the (12-17 years old) population in Massachusetts. Among black youth, the chances of being arrested and detained pretrial are three times greater. While the Latino youth is more than doubled for being arrested and a sevenfold increase in being held overnight at court.

Courtesy State of Massachusetts

The report says that while the COVID-19 pandemic likely contributed to the reduction of juvenile arrests, the state has been working to decrease use of the juvenile system since before the pandemic.

“One challenge our state continues to face is our inability to track youth who are involved with multiple state systems (e.g. the child welfare system and the juvenile justice system) to better identify how we can intervene earlier and more effectively in the lives of these children to prevent justice system involvement. Similarly, we struggle to produce data that can help us better understand the short- and long-term life outcomes for youth with juvenile justice system involvement,” said Melissa Threadgill, Director of Strategic Innovation at the OCA.