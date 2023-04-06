BOSTON (WWLP) – The Office of the Child Advocate released its Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report on Wednesday.

This year’s annual report includes data over the past two years, including reviews and reports of child abuse and neglect in institutional settings and through their complaint line which responds to concerns about the delivery of state services to children.

Through its complaint line, they received 519 cases, that’s a 21% increase from the year prior.

They also received 300 reports of abuse and neglect, the highest volume of reports since 2019.

How to Submit a Complaint to the Office of the Child Advocate: Complaint Line (617) 979-8360.

“Children and families are struggling,” said Maria Mossaides, Director of the Office of the Child Advocate. “Increasingly, the OCA is one place they can turn to in challenging times to get help navigating complex state systems. Ensuring the welfare of our most vulnerable children and families remains our top priority.”

“We are grateful to our partners across the Commonwealth for working with us to improve the lives of children in Massachusetts,” Mossaides said. “I think many people would be surprised by the breadth of work the OCA does every day.”