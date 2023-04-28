BOSTON (SHNS) – A new report salutes large public companies in Massachusetts for making progress toward gender equity among their executive leadership teams, while urging other Bay State firms to do more.

The Eos Foundation’s Women’s Power Gap report arrived Thursday. It used a formula that accounts for a company’s representation of women as CEOs, CFOs, most highly paid executives, and members of the executive leadership teams, and featured a “top ten” list commending the following companies:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals HubSpot Blueprint Medicines Lantheus Holdings Bright Horizons Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Axcelis Technologies Charles River Laboratories Moderna Waters Corporation

“Most CEOs and Boards feel they are doing everything they can to attract a diverse pool of the best talent. But some are more successful than others: Our rankings signal to companies where they stand in relation to their peers and to create a race to the top,” foundation president Andrea Silbert said.

Researchers found five companies have at least 50 percent women on their boards: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bright Horizons, Insulet, Novanta, and TJX Companies. Women of color held only 4 percent of CEO roles, 5 percent of executive leadership team roles, and 4 percent of named executive roles.