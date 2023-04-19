BOSTON (SHNS) – South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol will hit Massachusetts on his U.S. tour next week, putting an emphasis on the biotech and digital sectors with stops in the Cambridge area, a Korean news network reported Wednesday.

Yoon had already planned to visit Washington, D.C., where President Joseph Biden will receive him for a state dinner on April 26. The South Korean leader’s Bay State plans were announced by a senior aide Wednesday, according to KBS World, the Korean Broadcasting System’s international outlet.

Yoon’s visit to the Boston area is expected to feature a stop at MIT focused on digital and biotech research, along with an economic roundtable featuring representatives of businesses and universities, KBS World reported.

Yoon is also slated to deliver a speech at Harvard University titled “New Journey Toward Freedom,” according to multiple Korean news outlets. The White House reception in Washington will be Biden’s second state dinner since taking office.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Maura Healey did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether Yoon’s U.S. tour could also mark Healey’s first official head-of-state reception at the State House. Similar to Healey, a former attorney general, Yoon is a former prosecutor general of South Korea.