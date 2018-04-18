Report: State troopers at Logan got vehicle per diems

Another previously hidden perk for Massachusetts State Police troopers has been revealed.

The Boston Globe reports that state officials last week released information about more than $3.4 million in additional payouts over four years, most of which went to the unit that patrols Logan International Airport, in the form of $40-per-day payouts for troopers who drive personal vehicles to work.

Some troopers earned up to $13,000 each year in per diems, adding to salaries that included five- and six-figure overtime payouts.

Records show about 100 troopers received per diem payouts each year between 2014 and 2017. The average annual payout was about $8,000.

The department has been embroiled in several pay scandals recently.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which manages the airport, pays the troopers but does not manage them.

