Report: Vehicle crashes cost Mass. nearly $7B a year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new highway safety report gave Massachusetts a “yellow” rating because the state right now does not implement the Primary Seatbelt Enforcement Law.

That means police cannot pull you over for not wearing your seatbelt. However, if you get pulled over for another reason, and you weren’t wearing your seatbelt, you can be ticketed for violating the seatbelt law.

The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety says implementing that law would make our highways much safer, and many drivers 22News spoke with agreed that it would have many safety benefits.

At the same time, they had some concerns as well. Daniel Parker said, “I think a lot of times police would just target people that they are suspicious of and they don’t have other probable cause other than the fact that they are not wearing the seatbelt so that’d be my concern.”

The report also suggests that Massachusetts strengthen restrictions on passengers for teen drivers.