Report: Western Massachusetts homes sold for more money in less time in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market in June. Home closings are still trending up and they’re selling for more money in less time.

Closing sales in June this year were up 20 percent over June 2020 with 607 homes sold in Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire Counties. The median sale price for those homes was $307,000, which is about 20 percent higher than last year.

Credit: Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley

Homes are being grabbed quicker as well. The average time on the market dropped by 50-percent year-over-year, down to just 27 days.

A 30-year mortgage averaged at 2.98 percent with an average .7 points for the last week of June. According to the report, a 30-year mortgage averaged 3.16 with an average .8 points in June 2020.