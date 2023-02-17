BOSTON (WWLP) – A special honor for Representative Bud Williams this evening. In a unanimous vote, he has been elected to chair the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. This caucus is made up of a group of state legislators seeking to address issues and concerns affecting people of color here in the state.

Representative Bud Williams told 22News, “It will be our job to work with the governor in terms of getting resources, home ownership, and start-up businesses and health care and bring these things to the people.”

Williams adds that he and this caucus are committed to ensuring that racial equity, sensitivity, and inclusion are at the forefront of their agenda.