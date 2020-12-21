Rescue dog needs costly surgery before adoption

Star resting in her kennel at the Second Chance Adoption Center

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A local organization is asking the public to help a shelter dog in need of costly surgery, so she can find her forever home.

Second Chance Animal Services is currently caring for “Star,” a four-year-old Shepard mix. The dog was brought by Second Chance from an overcrowded shelter in Texas to the Second Chance shelter in East Brookfield.

Star suffers from coronoid disease in her left elbow. The condition is painful and causes lameness. The shelter in Texas did not have the means to care for her and that is why Second Chance stepped in.

Star arriving in Massachusetts from Texas

“We knew that Second Chance could be her only chance,” said Development Director Lindsay Doray, “so we made plans to get her on a transport to Massachusetts as soon as we could.”

Star was taken to a specialist, who confirmed the diagnosis. Second Chance Community Veterinary Hospitals perform a variety of surgeries, however Star needs a specialist.

The surgery is $3,500, and Second Chance has begun raising funds to help Star.

“We are keeping Star comfortable at the shelter where she’s become a favorite of staff and volunteers alike. The surgeon agreed it was best to keep her in her kennel with short walks to prevent further damage to the joint. She is just the sweetest dog; we’ve all fallen for her,” Vet Tech Shauna Griffin said.

Star will have arthroscopic surgery at the beginning of January. If the surgery goes well her elbow will be repaired and the pain will be relieved.

For those interested in making a donation, click here. Or visit the Second Chance Facebook page, here.