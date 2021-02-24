Two killed in Boston after construction accident

BOSTON (NBC BOSTON/WWLP) – Two people have died after they were hit by a dump truck Wednesday morning and fell into a construction trench in Boston.

According to NBC 10 Boston, the rescue operation was in the area of 190 High Street where two people were reportedly hit by a dump truck and fell into a trench.

According to the Boston Police Department, High Street between Oliver Street and John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road is closed as a result of the rescue.

