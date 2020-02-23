Residents prepare for Super Tuesday in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that the Nevada Democratic caucus is over, we are moving closer to Super Tuesday in Massachusetts.

Massachusettes is one of 14 states to hold it’s presidential primary on March 3rd, also known as Super Tuesday. Saturday night, Senator Bernie Sanders won the Nevada Caucus, taking the lead for Democratic presidential candidates. Behind him were Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren.

In Massachusetts, primary voters can actually begin early voting Monday through the 28th. According to the Associated Press, there are more than 4.4-million registered voters in Massachusetts and more than 55-percent are not enrolled in any party.

You can check your voter status online by using the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website or by calling your local clerk’s office.