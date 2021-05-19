Restaurant foot traffic on the rise

BOSTON (SHNS) – Foot traffic to food and beverage establishments in the Greater Boston region is up more than 42.5 percent since the beginning of the year and analysts say they see plenty more growth on the horizon.

The rise of foot traffic in the Boston area noted by Zenreach slightly outpaces the national average of 41 percent. The San Diego region has seen a 136.11 percent rise in foot traffic to food and beverage establishments, leading the nation. In the Northeast, Philadephia (68.2 percent rise), Baltimore (62.45 percent rise), and New York/New Jersey (61.36 percent increase) outpace Boston.

“Retailers should leverage these cues to start planning their ramp-up strategies: whether it’s expanding business hours, re-hiring, or picking up marketing efforts. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, we anticipate that these trends will continue to gain momentum moving forward,” Megan Wintersteen, vice president of marketing at Zenreach, said.

In Massachusetts, businesses will be free of state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions by May 29.