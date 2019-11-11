Restaurants, stores offering Veterans Day deals

(WWLP) – Several restaurants and businesses across the U.S are offering special Veterans Days deals to honor those who serve. All deals listed below are available to active-duty military members and veterans. Proof of service is required for most of the deals.

Restaurants:

Applebee’s – Guests can purchase a beer or non-alcoholic beer at their local Applebee’s and the beverage will be given to a deserving veteran in-restaurant.

Texas Roadhouse – Free lunch from a limited menu. Offer is available from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Find locations here.

Dunkin’ – Free doughnut at Dunkin’ nationwide. More info here.

Boston Market – Buy 1 individual meal and drink, get 1 meal free. View coupon here.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free small boneless wings and fries. Wings For Heros.

Chili’s – Free Veterans Day meal. Click here to view the menu.

Chipotle – Buy 1 get 1 free entree. In-store only.

Cracker Barrel – Free Pumpkin Pie Latte and a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. View coupon info.

Denny’s – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam form 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Find nearest location.

Hooters – Free meal nationwide from a limited menu. View Hooters Veterans Day Menu here.

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or Dessert. View selections here.

Shops

Hampshire Mall – Variety of offers including dining, entertainment, and store discounts. Click here to view deals.

Target – Special 10 percent discount on one purchase to all military personnel, veterans, and their families in stores and online.