Restaurants, stores offering Veterans Day deals

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Several restaurants and businesses across the U.S are offering special Veterans Days deals to honor those who serve. All deals listed below are available to active-duty military members and veterans. Proof of service is required for most of the deals.

Restaurants:

Applebee’s – Guests can purchase a beer or non-alcoholic beer at their local Applebee’s and the beverage will be given to a deserving veteran in-restaurant.

Texas Roadhouse – Free lunch from a limited menu. Offer is available from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Find locations here.

Dunkin’ – Free doughnut at Dunkin’ nationwide. More info here.

Boston Market – Buy 1 individual meal and drink, get 1 meal free. View coupon here.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free small boneless wings and fries. Wings For Heros.

Chili’s – Free Veterans Day meal. Click here to view the menu.

Chipotle – Buy 1 get 1 free entree. In-store only.

Cracker Barrel – Free Pumpkin Pie Latte and a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. View coupon info.

Denny’s – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam form 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Find nearest location.

Hooters – Free meal nationwide from a limited menu. View Hooters Veterans Day Menu here.

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or Dessert. View selections here.

Shops

Hampshire Mall – Variety of offers including dining, entertainment, and store discounts. Click here to view deals.

Target – Special 10 percent discount on one purchase to all military personnel, veterans, and their families in stores and online.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories