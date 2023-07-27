WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is ranked the 8th most expensive state and that could be causing businesses to have trouble recruiting and retaining staff.

22News spoke with the Director of the Career Center at Westfield State University.

He says Generation Z is stuck in pandemic times as there are requiring remote work.

One of the main issues right now is the high cost of living. According to a new report, Massachusetts’ cost of living is slightly higher than the national average. Working remotely saves money and travel time, making it difficult for business owners to attract employees.

“A lot of employers are trying to get their employees back into the office for all the reasons of creative space and collaboration all these different things but organizations saw for three years people were doing this sufficiently and companies were still making huge profits and gains, said Junior Delgado,” Westfield State University’s Director, Career Center, Enrollment Management & Student Affairs. “So that whole reversal is something I think many employees are struggling with and what the logic is behind that.”

According to the World Economic Forum, Gen Z will account for one-third of the workforce by 2025.