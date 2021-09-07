Revere woman indicted in connection with trafficking multiple victims for sex at a day spa

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Revere woman has been indicted for trafficking multiple victims for sex through Crystal’s Day Spa in Revere, which she was allegedly operating as a front for human trafficking, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. Two employees of the business have also been indicted for sexually assaulting clients seeking massages.

Geralda De Matos Garland, age 57, of Revere, was indicted on Thursday by a Suffolk County Grand Jury on the charges of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude (2 counts), Keeping a House of Ill Fame, and Money Laundering.

Lucas Sobreira, age 29, of Everett, was indicted on one charge each of Indecent Assault & Battery on a Person over 14 and Assault & Battery. Giacomo Neto, age 41, of Lynn, was indicted on the charges of Indecent Assault & Battery on a Person over 14 (2 counts) and Assault & Battery (2 counts). All three defendants will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date.

The AG’s Office previously announced Garland’s arrest in April 2021 by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, the Revere Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

These charges are the result of an investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, with assistance from the Revere Police Department, the Division of Professional Licensure, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed evidence indicating that Garland allegedly ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through Crystal’s Day Spa, which she owned and set up as a front for human trafficking.

The AG’s Office alleges that Garland knowingly facilitated commercial sexual activity by recruiting victims and offering sexual activity between victims and buyers in exchange for a fee. The AG’s Office alleges that Garland also posted online advertisements offering commercial sex, arranged commercial sex appointments with sex buyers, collected money from sex buyers, and profited from this commercial sexual activity.

The AG’s Office alleges that in 2018, Sobreira allegedly sexually assaulted an individual at Crystal’s Day Spa. In 2021, Neto is alleged to have sexually assaulted two different individuals on separate occasions at the establishment. These victims were not aware Crystal’s Day Spa offered illegal commercial sex.

AG Healey’s Victim Services Division is working with victim service organizations to ensure victims have the assistance and services they need.

These charges are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AG Healey has a dedicated Human Trafficking Division that focuses on policy, prevention and prosecution and includes a team of specialized prosecutors, victim advocates and Massachusetts State Police troopers who handle high impact, multi-jurisdictional human trafficking investigations and prosecutions across the state. Through the Human Trafficking Division, the AG’s Office has charged more than 60 individuals in connection with human trafficking since the law was passed.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nancy Rothstein of the AG’s Human Trafficking Division, with assistance from Deputy Chief of the AG’s Victim Services Division Rebecca Quigley, Financial Investigators Jill Petruzziello and Patrick Cooney, and the AG’s Digital Evidence Lab. The investigation was handled by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, with assistance from the Revere Police Department, the Division of Professional Licensure, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).