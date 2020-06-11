Revised east-west rail study shows more riders than originally estimated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has admitted that the first ridership estimates they put out on the east-west rail study were inaccurate and a revised found the service would generate as much as four to five times more ridership than MassDOT’s initial estimates.

MassDOT consultants found that the long-sought east-west connection, connecting passengers from Pittsfield to Boston could draw hundreds of thousands more riders per year than originally expected.

According to the State House News Service, MassDOT admitted they underestimated the ridership potential.

Though the study has been revised, State Senator Eric Lesser said the study is drawing estimates based on rail systems such as the CT Rail connecting Springfield to New Haven, Connecticut. Lesser adds that this line is very different from the east-west proposal and that the comparison is still causing MassDOT to underestimate the amount of riders.

“Hartford and New Haven are much smaller cities than Boston, less expensive and have much lower housing costs and not growing as quickly. The comparison of Hartford and New Haven to Springfield and Boston to Springfield is totally off and it’s pulling the rider estimates way down.” Senator Eric Lesser, (D) Massachusetts

According to Lesser, MassDOT should be able to complete the study in the next few months. Once that is complete, then the focus could turn on how to get the project funded which could include help from the federal government.

Related Articles: