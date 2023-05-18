LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – A reward is being offered for information in connection with at least eight fires intentionally set in the Lynn Woods Reservation.

More than 400 acres of land had burned as a result of suspicious fires set on May 12, May 13, and May 17, according to Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan, Department of Conservation & Recreation Chief Fire Warden David Celino, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on these incidents you are being asked to contact the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at 978-567-3310 or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9225. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered from the Arson Watch Reward Program.

Access is closed to the public at the Penny Brook entrance and to the north side of Walden Pond.

The Massachusetts State Police assisted with 24 water drops from Walden Pond on the Lynn-Saugus line using the department’s Air Wing and the Marine Unit & Dive Team.

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Lynn Fire Department)

(Lynn Fire Department)

(Lynn Fire Department)

(Lynn Fire Department)

(Lynn Fire Department)

“Any fire can present a hazard, but we saw rapid fire growth threatening numerous homes in our community as a result of these fires,” said Chief Sullivan. “Firefighters from Lynn and our mutual aid partners worked extraordinarily hard to bring them under control, and we’re extremely fortunate that we had no serious injuries or property damage.”

“Fires like these put people, property, and wildlife in harm’s way,” said Chief Fire Warden Celino. “They can burn for days or even weeks, and they require a massive amount of resources to contain. That puts an enormous strain on firefighters, their departments, and the communities they serve.”

“About 40% of Massachusetts home are in or near wildland areas,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Setting a fire in this environment is an extraordinarily dangerous act. If you have any information that can help investigators, please share it today.”