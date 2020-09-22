Rhode Island man sentenced to 17 years in prison for Somerville armed bank robbery

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Rhode Island man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for the May 1, 2019 armed bank robbery in Somerville that resulted in shots fired.

Daniel Rosado, 32, of Providence, R.I., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release. In February 2020, Rosado pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery, one count of brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rosado was arrested and charged on May 23, 2019, and has been in custody since.

“As Rosado was robbing a Somerville bank at gunpoint, a passing police officer entered the bank, exchanged gunfire with Rosado, and chased him out the door. Good police work later led to his arrest and conviction,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “This is today’s reminder of what police officers actually do each day: they risk their lives to keep us safe.”

“For his own greed and selfishness, Daniel Rosado robbed a bank, shot at a police officer, and terrorized innocent bystanders at gunpoint. Had he not been identified and arrested by the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, this convicted felon would still pose a significant threat to public safety. Our communities are now safer with him behind bars,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

On May 1, 2019, a man, later identified as Rosado, entered the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank in Somerville, brandished a handgun, fired a shot into the ceiling, and pointed the firearm at customers and bank employees. Rosado yelled: “Get down!,” “Everybody on the ground!,” “Second Drawer,” “Hurry Up!” and “Give me money or I’ll shoot!” Customers and bank employees laid on the floor, while the robber approached a teller window, threw a backpack at the teller and demanded money.

While the teller filled the backpack with money, a customer exited the bank and flagged down a marked police cruiser. The police officer entered the bank, pointed his gun at the robber and ordered him to freeze. In response, Rosado faced the officer, pointed his gun in the officer’s direction and fired one shot. The officer shot back. During the exchange of gunfire, Rosado exited the bank and the officer chased after him on foot.

As Rosado fled down College Avenue in Somerville, a bystander, noticing that Rosado was being pursued by a police officer, attempted to tackle Rosado, which caused Rosado to drop his backpack. Rosado kept running, and witnesses eventually lost sight of him. A Webley revolver loaded with four unfired rounds of ammunition, two cartridge casings and more than $500 was recovered from the backpack.

Further investigation, including forensic analysis of the backpack, linked the DNA profile found on the backpack to Rosado. A subsequent review of Rosado’s driver’s license photo matched the images of the robber captured on video surveillance at the bank.

According to court records, Rosado has prior felony convictions, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, larceny from a person and witness intimidation and assault by means of a dangerous weapon. Due to these prior convictions, Rosado is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

U.S Attorney Lelling; Boston FBI SAC Bonavolonta; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Somerville Police Chief David Fallon made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island and the Providence (R.I.) Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth G. Shine and Lindsey E. Weinstein of Lelling’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case.