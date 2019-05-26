Rhode Island man seriously injured in Taunton crash

TAUNTON, Mass (WPRI) — A 25-year-old Raynham man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his car into a utility pole in Taunton early Sunday morning.

It happened on Somerset Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Fire crews said the man was trapped in the car when they arrived. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The road was closed in both directions for at least five hours as crews investigated the cause of the crash, and worked to repair the pole the man crashed into.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.