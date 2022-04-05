ANDOVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A West Greenwich man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning in Andover, Massachusetts.

State Police responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on I-495 northbound just before 1:30 a.m. found the man on the roadway.

The man was initially conscious and told troopers he had run out of fuel. His vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane a short distance away from where he was struck.

He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperative.