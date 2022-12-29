#20. George Sakellaris
– Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,117 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Milton, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: energy services, Self Made
#19. Alan Trefler
– Net worth: $1.4 billion (#1,953 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Brookline, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: software, Self Made
#18. Seth Klarman
– Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,877 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: investments, Self Made
#17. Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon
– Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,862 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: health IT, Self Made
#16. Jim Koch
– Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,787 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Newton, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: beer, Self Made
#15. Herb Chambers
– Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,517 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: car dealerships, Self Made
#14. Noubar Afeyan
– Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,464 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Lexington, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: biotech, Self Made
#13. Robert Langer
– Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,446 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: biotech, Self Made
#12. Frank Laukien
– Net worth: $2.4 billion (#1,262 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: scientific equipment
#11. Bill Alfond
– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,197 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: shoes
#10. Ted Alfond
– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,197 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Weston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: shoes
#9. Timothy Springer
– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,189 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: biotech, Self Made
#8. Amos Hostetter Jr
– Net worth: $3.4 billion (#843 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: cable television, Self Made
#7. Jim Davis & family
– Net worth: $4.8 billion (#559 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Newton, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: New Balance, Self Made
#6. Robert Hale Jr
– Net worth: $5.0 billion (#538 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: telecom, Self Made
#5. Elizabeth Johnson
– Net worth: $5.1 billion (#517 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: money management
#4. Stéphane Bancel
– Net worth: $5.8 billion (#432 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: biotech, vaccines, Self Made
#3. Edward Johnson IV
– Net worth: $6.6 billion (#367 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: money management
#2. Robert Kraft
– Net worth: $10.6 billion (#171 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Brookline, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: Manufacturing, New England Patriots, Self Made
#1. Abigail Johnson
– Net worth: $20.6 billion (#78 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Milton, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: Fidelity
