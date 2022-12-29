The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Massachusetts, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 22 billionaires in Massachusetts.

#20. George Sakellaris
– Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,117 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Milton, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: energy services, Self Made

#19. Alan Trefler
– Net worth: $1.4 billion (#1,953 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Brookline, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#18. Seth Klarman
– Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,877 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#17. Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon
– Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,862 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: health IT, Self Made

#16. Jim Koch
– Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,787 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Newton, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: beer, Self Made

#15. Herb Chambers
– Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,517 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: car dealerships, Self Made

#14. Noubar Afeyan
– Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,464 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Lexington, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: biotech, Self Made

#13. Robert Langer
– Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,446 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: biotech, Self Made

#12. Frank Laukien
– Net worth: $2.4 billion (#1,262 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: scientific equipment

#11. Bill Alfond
– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,197 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: shoes

#10. Ted Alfond
– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,197 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Weston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: shoes

#9. Timothy Springer
– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,189 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: biotech, Self Made

#8. Amos Hostetter Jr
– Net worth: $3.4 billion (#843 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: cable television, Self Made

#7. Jim Davis & family
– Net worth: $4.8 billion (#559 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Newton, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: New Balance, Self Made

#6. Robert Hale Jr
– Net worth: $5.0 billion (#538 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: telecom, Self Made

#5. Elizabeth Johnson
– Net worth: $5.1 billion (#517 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: money management

#4. Stéphane Bancel
– Net worth: $5.8 billion (#432 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: biotech, vaccines, Self Made

#3. Edward Johnson IV
– Net worth: $6.6 billion (#367 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: money management

#2. Robert Kraft
– Net worth: $10.6 billion (#171 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Brookline, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: Manufacturing, New England Patriots, Self Made

#1. Abigail Johnson
– Net worth: $20.6 billion (#78 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Milton, Massachusetts
– Source of wealth: Fidelity

