BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be the off season on Beacon Hill but activists are still making their voices heard.

Rideshare and delivery drivers held a rally outside the State House Wednesday and their message, enough is enough. The group started their caravan at East Boston Memorial Park and ended it at the State’s capital building.

Driver’s for companies like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Grubhub gathered to have their voices heard in their desire to have collective bargaining rights for better wages, benefits, and working conditions. Several labor allies like the International Association of Machinists, the Massachusetts Independent Drivers Guild, and the Local 32BJ of the SEIU were present to show their support.

At the protest, many of the rideshare and delivery drivers touched on the increased cost of gas, and overall increased cost of living.

“Our job is getting difficult, we work more hours, we get paid less, we do all the hard work, we have less protect, we are not respected, we don’t have a voice, and it’s just getting worse and worse,” said Uber and Lyft driver Ehab Halali.

Ralliers talked about how these companies take the majority of the profit made from the rider fares and drivers often have to work over 40 hours a week just to make ends meet. The group also spoke on how apps can deactivate driver’s without due process, which can cause them to lose their livelihoods.

They believe Union protection is the only way forward. The group is demanding action in the next legislative cycle which begins in January.