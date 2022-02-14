BOSTON (WWLP) – With February break coming up, RMV’s around Massachusetts are preparing for a busy week of in-person services.

MassDot is urging Massachusetts residents to make appointments online for required in-person appointments. If you do not need to go in-person, MassDot is also advising people to use Mass.Gov/RMV to take care of up to 40 online transactions. Note, the RMV will be closed on Monday, February 21 in observance of the President’s Day holiday.

“The RMV historically experiences a higher volume of in-person transactions during February school vacation week, and we encourage customers to schedule appointments, plan ahead, and conduct transactions online,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Scheduling appointments ahead of time and arriving prepared for required Service Center visits will provide flexibility and help customers save time for more enjoyable activities.”

The RMV expects a high amount of students how are looking to get their learners permit. If you are looking to get your learner’s permit, the RMV says you need to start the application process in-person at an RMV location closest to you. After going through the proper process, the learner’s permit test can be taken online.

Features on RMV’s online portal

The Registry of Motor Vehicles has made new information online on their portal to help be more accessible to people.