RMV hearing scheduled Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – RMV errors were exposed in the aftermath of the deadly New Hampshire motorcycle crash last month. The Legislatures’ Joint Committee will try to hold another meeting to discuss these errors on Tuesday.

Last week, the committee opened and then abruptly suspended the hearing because certain officials weren’t available for testimony.

The hearing stems from last month’s deadly crash when 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, struck and killed seven motorcyclists.

Connecticut officials alerted the state of Massachusetts twice about a drunken driving arrest against Zhukovskyy. The state later determined the RMV hadn’t been acting on out-of-state notifications about serious driving violations for years.

The ongoing review has led to the suspension of 1,600 drivers licenses.