BOSTON (WWLP) – Applications for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) 2023 Low Number Plate Lottery are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

There are 191 plates currently available through the low plate lottery including 13F, 17V, 28E, Z64, 301, 1999, 4004, 4400, and 8511.

Anyone wishing to apply can fill out an application for free online at the RMV’s online service center. Persons selected as a winner must pay a special plate fee as well as a standard registration fee.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements:

Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.

An applicant must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.

Companies/corporations may not apply.

MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members are not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers & sisters.)

Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV.

An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-Z Pass/Pay by Plate violations.

Online entries will be accepted only and must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV. By law, lottery winners must be announced by Friday, September 15, 2023.

All winners will be notified by mail with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until Friday, December 29, 2023, to swap their plates.

Unclaimed plates will be forfeited and awarded to alternate winners after Friday, December 29, 2023.

Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only. All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.

All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records Law.

The date, time, and location of the drawing have yet to be announced. The lottery results will be posted after the drawing on the RMV website and winners will be notified by mail if selected.