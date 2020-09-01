RMV offering designated service hours for customers 75 or older

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles on Monday announced it will begin offering dedicated service hours.

The designated hours would serve customers who are 75 years old and up, and are required to renew their Massachusetts driver’s license in person.

You need to call ahead and make an appointment. The designated hours will be held on Wednesdays through the month of September at select service center locations.

The following service centers will exclusively serve these customers who make renewal appointments:

Danvers Service Center (starting September 9)

(starting September 9) Leominster Service Center (starting September 9)

(starting September 9) New Bedford Service Center (starting September 9)

(starting September 9) South Yarmouth Service Center (starting September 9)

(starting September 9) Watertown Service Center (starting September 2)

Below are the options for seniors to renew by appointment: