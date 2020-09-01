RMV offering designated service hours for customers 75 or older

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles on Monday announced it will begin offering dedicated service hours.
The designated hours would serve customers who are 75 years old and up, and are required to renew their Massachusetts driver’s license in person.
You need to call ahead and make an appointment. The designated hours will be held on Wednesdays through the month of September at select service center locations.
The following service centers will exclusively serve these customers who make renewal appointments:
- Danvers Service Center (starting September 9)
- Leominster Service Center (starting September 9)
- New Bedford Service Center (starting September 9)
- South Yarmouth Service Center (starting September 9)
- Watertown Service Center (starting September 2)
Below are the options for seniors to renew by appointment:
- If you are a AAA member, you may make a reservation now to renew your driver’s license/ID at a AAA location. Visit aaa.com/appointments to schedule your visit.
- If you are not a AAA member, visit Mass.Gov/RMV to make a reservation to renew at an RMV Service Center. Select the Seniors License Renewal option on the Make/Cancel a Reservation transaction.
- Email the RMV for assistance to renew at MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us email address.
- Call the RMV at 857-368-8005.