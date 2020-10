SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is warning customers that they will be under maintenance Sunday.

A federal system maintenance will take place Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The RMV is informing customers that this may affect anyone that is trying to use their website for license or ID transactions.

The RMV says if you receive an error message on their website, you should try again when the maintenance has ended.