RMV: Road test takers required to use own vehicles

(WWLP) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is rolling back one of their COVID-19 precautions for people trying to get a driver’s license in Massachusetts.

Beginning on January 3 drivers taking a road test will be required to use their own vehicle once again.

During the pandemic the RMV deployed a fleet of state-owned vehicles for road tests that were cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis. The use of those state vehicles will promptly end on December 31.

Applicants and drivers will still be required to wear masks in future road tests.

