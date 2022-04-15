BOSTON (WWLP) – Beginning May 2, anyone applying for a drivers license in Massachusetts must use their own vehicles when taking the road test.

Since June 2020, the RMV had been using a fleet of state owned vehicles for road tests to follow COVID-19 protocols to protect drivers, road test examiners and passengers.

Applicants taking a road test for a Class D (passenger) must bring a vehicle that is registered, insured, have a current inspection sticker, and meet all motor vehicle safety standards. They must also be accompanied by a qualified sponsor (a licensed driver over the age of 21 with at least one year of experience driving), and to bring a physical copy of their learner’s permit, and a printed and completed copy of the Road Test Application.

Face covering requirements will depend on the current rules from the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA). All applicants and sponsors are required to arrive prepared to wear a face covering during their scheduled road test and to follow all face covering protocols in place at the time of the test.

Private passenger vehicles used for a Class D road test must meet the following requirements, (including vehicles with an ignition interlock device, and vehicles with adaptive equipment for a competency test):

Be in good working condition and be able to pass a safety check.

Have a valid registration and current inspection sticker.

Contain adequate seating accommodations next to the operator for the use of the examiner and have a rear seat for the sponsor.

Be designed to let the examiner make an emergency stop using the parking brake. If not, the vehicle cannot be used for the road test. Any vehicle with a center console that does not have a parking brake as part of the console cannot be used. Any vehicle that does not allow the examiner unobstructed access to the parking brake cannot be used.



Customers are advised that if the road test examiner identifies any of the following conditions, the road test will not go forward and rescheduling will be the responsibility of the applicant: