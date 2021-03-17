RMV senior hours lowered to 65 and up

BOSTON (SHNS) – Adults 65 and older will gain access to designated senior hours at more than a dozen Registry of Motor Vehicles locations starting next week, officials announced Wednesday.

Starting on March 24, RMV customers 65 years old and up can book appointments for Wednesday senior hours in April, setting aside time for that age group to complete in-person transactions such as driver’s license renewals and vehicle registrations.

The first senior-only appointments for April will be available on April 7, and slots will be available two weeks in advance. Senior hours have been available for those 75 and older since September, and the RMV will now shift the age threshold downward to 65.

Seventeen RMV locations will offer senior hours: Brockton, Danvers, Fall River, Greenfield, Lawrence, Leominster, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Adams, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Revere, South Yarmouth, Springfield, Watertown, and Worcester.

Those who qualify should visit the reservation tab at mass.gov/rmv for senior transactions.

AAA members can make reservations now at aaa.com/appointments to renew licenses or ID cards and some other transactions at AAA locations.