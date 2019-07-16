RMV suspends more drivers licenses in efforts to make roads safer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds more Massachusetts drivers licenses have been suspended as part of an internal review of the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles said they will improve their policies and procedures to get anyone with serious driving offenses off the road.

A collision with a pickup truck killed seven motorcycle riders in New Hampshire last month.

The pickup truck driver 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, had multiple OUI offenses and his license should have been suspended.

The RMV is now reviewing policies and procedures in order to prevent drivers with OUI arrests and other serious driving offenses from getting behind the wheel.

“It obviously shouldn’t have happened,” Kyle Roberts of Westfield told 22News. “It’s obviously a big problem but they are going to try and find a way to fix it.”

More than 1600 Massachusetts drivers had their licenses suspended after that deadly crash in New Hampshire but the RMV’s corrective actions don’t stop there. The RMV is trying to improve the way it shares data with other states.

The RMV said they will be notifying states to let them know of drivers who should have their licenses suspended based on offenses in Massachusetts.

The Registry is currently updating more than five million drivers licensure records in the National Drivers Registry, which is accessible to local police departments.

The RMV plans to discuss their policies and procedures with the U.S. Department of Transportation later this week.