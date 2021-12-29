RMV to extend use of state vehicles for road tests

BOSTON,Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will continue the practice of using state owned vehicles for Class D road tests until April 30, 2022 and delay the use of private passenger vehicles until further notice.

The RMV has been using state owned motor vehicles for road tests since June 2020 due to pandemic health and safety issues. They are cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis. Existing protocols will remain in place:

All occupants of a vehicle used in a road test, including the applicant, sponsor and examiner will continue to be required to wear a face covering.

Windows will be open for ventilation.

All vehicles will be cleaned prior to each test beginning.

Anyone with scheduled Class D road tests appointments in the new year will receive an email from the RMV notifying them of the use of state vehicles. Applicants are given time to become familiar with the state vehicle they will be using in Class D testing.

Applicants for a Class M, or Motorcycle license, will continue to supply their own motorcycle for testing. Road test applicants scheduled for testing through a driving school should confirm they have access to their school’s vehicle.

The RMV reminds all customers this winter season to visit Mass.Gov/RMV in inclement weather to ensure locations are open and honoring appointments and walk-ins. Cancellations and closures are posted on Mass.Gov/RMV.

The RMV has launched a new webpage to help applicants locate all information related to their road test, Mass.Gov/RoadTest. The page includes information on what to expect, videos to help prepare for the road test, links to checklists and applications to increase an applicant’s chance of passing their exam.