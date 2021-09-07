RMV to offer new customer service options statewide

(WWLP) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles will offer a variety of new services statewide this month that will be convenient for staff and customers as well as keep them safe during the pandemic.

Beginning September 20, the RMV will reopen its Attleboro Service Center for in-person services by appointment. In addition, 21 statewide Service Center locations will offer appointments for in-person vehicle and driver services, walk-in visits, and business-to-business needs.

The B2B locations process bulk transactions for auto dealers and insurance agents including new registration and titles, registration transfers and renewals, address changes, and cancellations.

The new and expanded customer service options will be as follows:

Appointments for driver’s license, identification and vehicle transactions, Business-to-Business Center bulk transactions, and walk-in services will be available as of Septembr 20 at the following 21 Service Center locations: Braintree, Brockton, Danvers, Easthampton, Greenfield, Fall River, Haverhill, Haymarket, Lawrence, Leominster, Milford, New Bedford, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Revere, Springfield, South Yarmouth, Taunton, Watertown, Wilmington, and Worcester.

Customers are strongly encouraged to go online to schedule available in-person appointments at statewide Service Centers. Customers, if needed, are welcome to conduct walk-in transactions during early morning or late afternoon hours, but are advised they will be served after customers with prescheduled in-person appointments. Customers without appointments may have to either wait until assistance can be offered or return to a center on another date. A scheduled appointment will save time and provide flexibility and convenience.

The Chicopee Service Center will offer only Business-to Business services.

Business-to-Business services will not be available at Service Center locations in Attleboro, Lowell, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Southbridge.

Starting September 20, individual registration drop-off services which temporarily replaced Business-to-Business in-person services during the State of Emergency will no longer be available at RMV Service Centers.

RMV customers who are members of AAA are able to perform many RMV transactions by appointment at their local AAA office.

Also in September, senior citizen advocacy groups will be on-site at select RMV locations to help provide information and support to seniors who are conducting in-person transactions during the scheduled senior hours that are held on Wednesday mornings. The RMV Service Center locations along with the advocacy groups staffing the informational tables are the following:

Brockton and Plymouth Service Centers – Old Colony Elder Services

Danvers and Lawrence Service Centers – ESMV

Leominster Service Center – Services of North Central Massachusetts

Revere Service Center – Mystic Valley Elder Services

Springfield Service Center – WestMass Elder Care and GSSSI

Watertown Service Center – Springwell

Masks are mandatory at the following RMV Service Centers: