RMV: Vehicle inspections not available for Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second day in a row, vehicle inspections in Massachusetts will not be available due to a vendor production issue.

According to the Massachusetts RMV, the vendor, Applus Technologies, continues to work on an issue that prevents vehicles from begin inspected. Inspections were also not available on Wednesday.

The vendor confirmed that this is a nationwide system issue that they are working to resolve. The RMV has notified law enforcement and asked them to not cite those with an expired sticker who may have visited a station on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Inspections will NOT be conducted again on Thursday, 4/1. The RMV has been in communication with law enforcement to request cooperation and discretion in citing those with an expired sticker who may have attempted to visit a station this week. pic.twitter.com/ggCSBFmBr2 — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) April 1, 2021

The RMV is in communication with their vendor and will provide an update as soon as they are made aware of any changes.