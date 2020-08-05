Road conditions that may affect your morning commute caused by Isaias

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As is often the case after a snowstorm, the main roads seem to be in the best shape. That’s partly due to the fact that a lot of main roads have fewer trees or the trees are farther back away from the road.

However, when you’re on I-91 or the Mass. Pike there seems to be minimal debris. Side streets are where you may have some problems with at least small branches but in some cases larger branches or trees covering part or all of the road.

If you come to a traffic light that is flashing red or has no lights at all, treat it like a 4 way stop sign.

If you come across downed power lines, you still have to assume they’re live and never touch them. Go slow in case you have to maneuver around the debris to avoid any damage to your car.

If you had damage done to your property, take plenty of pictures. They may become useful in an insurance claim.