Ron Roenicke to be Red Sox Interim Manager

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that Ron Roenicke, Bench Coach for the Red Sox, has been named Interim Manager.

According to a news release sent to 22News, 63-year-old Roenicke spent the last two seasons as the Red Sox Bench Coach. He helped guide the team to a franchise-record of 108 regular-season wins and a World Series Championship in 2018 as well as a winning season in 2019 with a record of 84-78.

The 2020 season will be his 30th as a coach or manager and his 23rd season in the major leagues. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement Tuesday.

Roenicke previously managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2014 and part of the 2015 season. He led the brewers to a 342-331 record.

In 2011 Roenicke finished second in National League Manager of the year voting when the Brewers set a franchise record with 96 wins claiming their first-ever National League Central title and advanced to the NLCS.

Former Red Sox Manager, Alex Cora, was let go for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing allegations on January 14. The Red Sox also finalized a deal to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Roenicke batted .238 with 17 homers and 113 RBIs as an outfielder and pinch hitter with six teams from 1981-88. He’s the younger brother of major-league outfielder Gary Roenicke and he went on to coach for the Dodgers and Angels before managing for the Brewers in 2011.