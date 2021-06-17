Rosy moths returns to western Massachusetts

Mass. (WWLP) – A very colorful moth has been catching the eye of some 22News viewers. It’s called the Rosy Maple Moth and it has made it’s return to western Massachusetts.

Over the last couple of weeks 22News viewers have been sending us pictures of the wooly bodied, yellow and pink colored moth. The Rosy Maple Moth emerges this time of year and the female will lay around 30 eggs on the underside of maple leaves. The moth starts out as a caterpillar know as the greenstriped mapleworm.

Bob Russell of American Pest Solutions said, “So they’re little caterpillars, kinda like the gypsy moth caterpillar, and they’re in the maple trees just chewing edges of the tree. They defoliate it somewhat but I don’t see them aggressive enough to put a tree at risk of defoliation. They’re just a seasonal pest that maple trees are able to deal with.”





Rosy Maple Moth from Misty in Belchertown

Rosy Maple Moth (Photo Courtesy: Andrea)

The Rosy Maple Moth is native to the eastern United States and you’ll only be able to see them for about another week or so.

If you have a picture of a Rosy Maple Moth you can send it to us at reportit@wwlp.com.